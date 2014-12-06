Senior Citizens Recreated Iconic Movie Posters For This Hilarious, Heartwarming Calendar

Here’s a heartwarming twist on the tired nude calendar craze that refuses to die.

Reddit user “cocowilde” works in a retirement village. A month ago, she came up with a fundraising idea for the village’s activities budget.

With a green screen, photographer Ian Cann and some of the greatest senior citizens ever, this was the result. It’s called “The Golden Age of Cinema”:

Picture: Ian Cann

The entire thing was shot in a single day at ExtraCare’s Shenley Wood Retirement Village in Milton Keynes.

Picture: Ian Cann

Cocowilde, aka Village Activity Facilitator Lauren McMillan, said they had 300 copies printed for a Christmas Fayre this week and it seems very likely more – a lot more – will have to be printed.

Picture: Ian Cann

“Almost all characters are different residents,” McMillan said on the reddit thread.

“Only ones who posed for 2 characters are Hagrid who also plays Dumbledore and Reservoir Dogs who posed as The Godfathers gang of merry men.”

So far, most Redditors agree this is the winning month:

Picture: Ian Cann

There’s a big response from the Reddit community asking for the calendar to be made online. McMillan said she hadn’t thought about that side of the business, but “might try and set something up, if enough people are interested”.

She also included a few green screen images on the imgur post, such as this:

Picture: Ian Cann

Magical.

There’s also a great Dirty Dancing version trending under #shenleycalendar. To view the full set, head straight to the imgur post here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.