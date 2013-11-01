Senior Citizens Read Comedian Rob Delaney's Tweets On 'Kimmel'

If you’re not one of the nearly one million people following comedian Rob Delaney’s sometimes crass, always funny Twitter account, you should be.

In honour of Delaney appearing on “JimmyKimmel Live” this week, Kimmel put together one of his signature segments having senior citizens read Delaney’s tweets out loud.

One ridiculous post being: “@Charmin my daughter was killed by a bear yesterday when she tried to offer it toilet paper you son of a b***h.”

Watch the funny segment below:

