Older People Are Buying A Lot Of iPads

The iPad is no longer a device for just young men, according to new data from Nielsen.



People over the age of 45 now account for 37% of the tablet, a.k.a. iPad, market according to Nielsen.

That’s up from 23% of the market nine months ago.

The growth in ownership from older people took share away from people between the ages of 25 and 34.

In Q3 2010, they owned 23% of tablet devices versus just 13% in Q2 2011.

The numbers indicate that tablets are moving past the early-adopter stage and into the mainstream.

