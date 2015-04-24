Senior Chinese officials just gave a big hint there's more policy stimulus to come

So far in 2015 we’ve seen China cut its reserve ratio twice and interest rates once to combat slowing economic growth.

Statements from senior government officials suggest there may well be more stimulus to come.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said overnight that authorities must use macroeconomic policy tools and expand “reform and opening” to achieve the stable growth that it needs.

Li Pumin, the General Secretary of the National Reform and Development Commission, suggested today that the nation would “increase the frequency of monetary policy adjustments, with the country’s inflation in a stable trend”, according to reports from Reuters.

While monetary policy adjustments can be either up or down, given woeful economic data released of late and an economy growing at the slowest pace in 6 years, near-term moves are all likely to be in the form of stimulus.

