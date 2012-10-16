Shocking Images From The African Soccer Riot That Sent Some Of The Richest Players In The World Running For Their Lives

Photo: AP

This weekend’s African Cup of Nations qualifier between Senegal and Ivory Coast had to be abandoned after a massive riot broke out in the stands.African soccer has been plagued by fan violence in recent years. 70-nine fans died in a riot at a game in Egypt back in February, and last month violence broke out after a match between Algeria and Libya.



Luckily this riot did not result in any causalities, but it is still another dark moment for the reputation of African soccer. A number of elite-level players — including Didier Drogba and Manchester City’s Yaya Toure — had to flee the violence with the help of riot police.

The incident is a sad reminder of the disparity in infrastructure and fan culture between where these players play professionally – England, France, etc. — and what they experience when they return home.

