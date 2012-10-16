Shocking Images From The African Soccer Riot That Sent Some Of The Richest Players In The World Running For Their Lives

Tony Manfred
riot causes african cup of nations soccer match in senegal to be abandoned

Photo: AP

This weekend’s African Cup of Nations qualifier between Senegal and Ivory Coast had to be abandoned after a massive riot broke out in the stands.African soccer has been plagued by fan violence in recent years. 70-nine fans died in a riot at a game in Egypt back in February, and last month violence broke out after a match between Algeria and Libya.

Luckily this riot did not result in any causalities, but it is still another dark moment for the reputation of African soccer. A number of elite-level players — including Didier Drogba and Manchester City’s Yaya Toure — had to flee the violence with the help of riot police.

The incident is a sad reminder of the disparity in infrastructure and fan culture between where these players play professionally – England, France, etc. — and what they experience when they return home.

The game took place in Dakar, Senegal, where violence had previously erupted at a Senegal-Gambia game in 2009

Then in the 65th minute, a riot broke out after Didier Drogba — the 6th highest-paid player in the world — scored a penalty

Ivory Coast fans fled to the field and joined their team to escape the violence

One match official was hit with a projectile as the violence grew

Source: Senegalese Press Agency

To get the players off the field, riot police had to sprint across this track to the tunnel

Riot police rushed players to the tunnel as debris rained down

Fires popped up all around the stadium

The field was littered with trash and stones

30 people were injured

Source: Niger Tribune

Senegal was eliminated from the African Cup of Nations, and could face further sanctions

