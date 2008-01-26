SendMe Adds EMI For Ringtones

SF-based mobile content firm SendMe will add EMI’s “full catalogue” of mobile content to its product line, including more than 4,000 ringtones, the companies said today. Earlier this month, SendMe announced a similar deal with Universal Music Group. Terms not disclosed. Release
