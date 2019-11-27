Australia Post challenger Sendle has launched in the US, including its carbon-neutral delivery

Sendle CEO James Chin Moody Image, supplied.

Australian parcel delivery service Sendle has launched in the US.

Sendle is a 100% carbon-neutral delivery service which launched in Australia back in 2014.

It’s available in the United States from Wednesday.

Australia Post rival Sendle is heading to the US.

The Aussie parcel delivery service is going live in the US from Wednesday, just in time for the holiday season. The 100% carbon-neutral service is mainly targeting US small e-commerce businesses, a space currently dominated by delivery giants including FedEx, UPS, DHL and Amazon.

Sendle’s foray into the US comes after it secured $20 million in a Series B funding round, with the money used to ramp up growth and begin its entry into international markets.

Sendle co-founder and CEO James Chin Moody said Sendle was launched in 2014 to give small businesses an alternative option that provides carbon-neutral door-to-door delivery at an affordable price. In September, the company challenged Australia Post’s delivery price increases by allowing 250g parcels to be sent anywhere in the world for $12.95.

“By unlocking the power of big business logistics — convenience and affordability — for those at the smaller end of town we’ve been supporting the small businesses that are the backbone of the Australian economy,” Chin Moody said in a statement.

Now, five years later, Sendle is going to the US. It will continue to offset every package it sends in the US, something it does in Australia, where it supports projects that cut down on carbon emissions.

“In that time, we’ve come to realise that the challenges of small business parcel delivery are pretty universal, which is why we are expanding to the US, where small businesses are under pressure to meet rising consumer expectations but struggle to compete with larger players who can absorb higher shipping costs,” Chin Moody said.

“Similarly to Australia, our goal is to help small businesses thrive by making shipping simple, reliable and affordable.”

The company, however, still considers Australia its core market.

“While we’re incredibly excited to be able to introduce our technology and service to American small businesses, Australia continues to be our heartland,” Chin Moody added, “And our investment and focus on simplifying and democratising shipping for Australian small businesses remains unchanged.”

Since its launch, Sendle has facilitated more than a quarter of a billion dollars in small business ecommerce annually. In 2017 it also inked a deal with eBay which lets sellers link their eBay account to the Sendle service.

