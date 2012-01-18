SendGrid Sends 2.6 Billion Monthly Emails And It Just Raised $21 Million

SendGrid CEO Jim Franklin

Photo: Jim Franklin

SendGrid, a TechStars company, has raised a $21 million Series B round from Bessemer Venture Partners. Existing investors Foundry Group, Highway 12 Ventures, SoftTechVC, 500 Startups and Bullet Time Ventures also participated.

It’s tough to make sure company emails don’t find their ways into spam folders, but that’s what SendGrid is trying to tackle. SendGrid makes sure automated messages (“@Shontelaylay is now following you on Twitter”) reach inboxes and it provides analytics for publishers.

SendGrid was founded in 2009 and it is already used by 40,000 publishers. More than 2.6 billion monthly emails are sent, up from 2 billion in August. Publishers using SendGrid include hot startups Path and Pinterest.

In addition to hiring more people, SendGrid will use the new investment to continue making email simple for developers everywhere.SendGrid’s last round was a $5 million Series A. SendGrid has sent 26 billion emails in total across 150 countries and it has grown to 70 employees.



Here’s an infographic mapping its rapid growth:

Photo: SendGrid

