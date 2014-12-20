Game-Ending Sack Triggers A $600,000 Bonus For A Jacksonville Jaguars Player

The NFL’s Week 16 Thursday night game was possibly one of the worst prime time matchups in league history, featuring a pair of 12-loss teams. But unlike most Thursday games, this one was close and it had a cool moment for one player on the final play.

The Tennessee Titans, needing a touchdown to tie, moved the ball to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ side of the field in the final minute and had one final shot at the end zone.

On the final play, Sen’derrick Marks of the Jaguars sealed the 21-13 win with a sack. But more importantly for Marks, it was his eighth sack of the season, earning him a $US600,000 bonus.

What is especially great about this play is that Marks wasn’t even rushing the quarterback, acting more like a spy. The Titans had five blockers on the final play and only two Jaguars players were forcing a rush. Marks was just sitting back and keeping an eye on things.

But when the blocking broke down, he swooped in.

And of course, Marks celebrated the sack by doing the “money sign” made popular by Johnny Manziel.

Money indeed.

Prior to the season, Marks signed a four-year, $US18 million contract with the Jags. His 2014 salary is $US3 million, so the $US600,000 bonus is a significant raise.

