Send Word Now Raises $8.5 Million Series C

Send Word Now has raised $8.5 million in Series C financing. Southpaw Asset Management led the round; many of the company’s existing investors, including Ascend Venture Group, also participated. Silicon Alley-based Send Word Now sells voice- and text-based alerting services and two-way mobile messaging services. Customers include Boston University, Wal-Mart, and Pfizer. Last August, the company raised $10.6 million. Release



