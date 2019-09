We kinda think the whole “tea party” think is a bit silly, and we wonder why conservatives weren’t freaking out when Bush cut taxes without a commensurate cut in spending.



That being said, there’s nothing more American than protesting taxes.

So if you have any photos or stories of tax protests today, we’d love it if you sent them in.

(photo via IvyDawned)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.