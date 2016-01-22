Send us your nominations for the Tech 100, a list of the coolest people in UK tech

In February, we’re going to publish our Tech 100 feature that will rank the 100 people who have made the biggest contribution to technology in the UK in the past year.
We’re going to be celebrating the list with a party held in a London venue.
But before all of that, we’d like to hear your nominations for who should be on the list.
In this form, please post the names of people you think have done the coolest stuff in and for the London digital community this year. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain what they have done that you think is cool.
What does “cool” mean?
They may have launched an innovative startup
Or perhaps they raised funding
Maybe they funded a few cool companies
They may have made a big impact on the London startup community
And maybe they accomplished something amazing in their careers
You have a few weeks to get your nominations in. Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations to separate awe-inspiring people from the hype.
NOW WATCH: An Italian yacht company has built a shape-shifting speedboat that looks like something out of ‘Transformers’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.