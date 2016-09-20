Send us your nominations for the coolest people in Australian tech

Sydney Harbour fireworks. Source: Getty Images

In October, Business Insider Australia will name the Australian Tech 100, a list of the people who have made the biggest contribution to technology in Australia in the past year.

We’ll be celebrating the list with a party held in Sydney and we’d like to hear your nominations for who should be on the list.

We want you to drop us a line with the names of people you think have done the coolest stuff in and for the Australian digital community in the past 12 months. Then, for each person you nominate, please explain what they have done that you think is cool.

What does “cool” mean?

They may have launched an innovative startup

Or perhaps they raised funding

Maybe they recruited some heavy hitters

They could have gone public

Their company may have been acquired by a bigger fish

Otherwise they may have made a big impact on the Australian startup community

And maybe they accomplished something amazing in their careers

You have a week to get your nominations in. Meanwhile, the BI team will be working on our own nominations to separate the coolest folks from the hype.

Email your nominations to: mail [at] businessinsider.com.au. Make sure you send through the nominee’s name and company, as well as what it is they have achieved over the past year that’s cool – a product launch, a big hire, fund-raising, or a big pivot are all examples.

Nominations close on Friday, September 23.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.