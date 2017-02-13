Send us your nominations for game changers in the payments industry

The payments industry is undergoing a massive digital disruption. Whether it’s a new way to pay in-store, cutting-edge digital banking features, or payment integration into popular chat apps, major innovations are coming to market every day.

BI Intelligence is calling for nominations on the most innovative people in payments — payments industry game changers.

To nominate someone, fill out the provided form below. Let us know who you’re nominating and why.

Who is a payments game changer?

It might be a journalist or an analyst that’s reframed the way people approach payments tech.

It could be the CEO of a cool transformational startup.

Or maybe it’s the CTO who’s helping a legacy company change course in a shifting environment.

You have until February 20 to get your nominations in. Meanwhile, we’ll start working on our own nominations to separate awe-inspiring people from the hype.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

5 Top Fintech Predictions by the BI Intelligence Research Team. Get the Report Now »

Loading…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.