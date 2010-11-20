What Would YOU Like To Win?

Thanks to your enthusiastic response, we’ve run two popular iPad sweepstakes and we are planning an encore. This time however, we want you to select the prize. You tell us: what should we make available to you to win, loyal readers?



Is there a hot new gadget that you want to own? An event you want to attend? Or, do you simply want more chances to win iPads, iPods, iPhones, or any other iProducts? Just name it!

Leave your ideas in the comments below and we’ll announce the new sweepstakes next week. Thanks in advance.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.