Need a Wardrobe Update? Send Us Your Worst-Dressed Photo For A Chance To Win A Complete Outfit from Johnston & Murphy

Style is important, especially when it comes to your career.A killer interview ensemble could help you snag your next job. A leather briefcase or pair of new suede kicks might give you the confidence to ask for that promotion.

We’re all too familiar with the coworker who comes into the office looking like he rolled out of bed. And we’ve all had that day when we catch a glimpse of our outfit in the subway window and instantly regret our choice.

Business Insider is excited to partner with Johnston & Murphy in our first ever Worst Dressed contest.

Here’s how it works.



You send us a photo of yourself or your male friend and their terrible work outfit to [email protected]. The deadline is October 31.

Business Insider judges will select at random the “Worst Dressed.”

The prize? A head-to-toe outfit, courtesy of Johnston & Murphy.

You’ll be able to choose one of the four looks above, which range from $983 – $1005. The ensembles include an entire outfit, from shirt and shoe to bag and belt.

To be qualified to win, please include the first and last name of the person photographed, as well as their occupation and email address.

For a list of complete rules and regulations, click here.

