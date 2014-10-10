You Can Now Send Messages In Morse Code With Your IPhone's Keyboard

Thanks to Apple’s new iOS 8 operating system, you can now easily install third-party keyboards to further customise your iPhone.

And while there’s already keyboards for sending GIFs and emojis, a new keyboard app offers some old-fashioned nostalgia by letting you send message in Morse Code to your friends.

Since the “Morse Code Telegraph Keyboard” plugs directly into your iPhone’s keyboard, you can send dots and dashes from right within iMessage — or, for the daring, your favourite email app.

The most startling feature of the keyboard is its relative lack of keys, which only include the bare essentials and a handy Morse Code alphabet and numbers guide (in case you’re a bit rusty).

Instead of keys, a majority of the keyboard is taken up by a sketched telegraph machine that you can interact with to send your messages.

To write out a dot or a dash, just tap or hold the telegraph’s hammer mechanism and you’ll be greeted with the corresponding English letter.

If you want give “Morse Code Telegraph Keyboard” a try, you can purchase it for $US0.99 over at the App Store.

