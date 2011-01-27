Send Her To The Crossbar Motel

John Ellis

Kel

ley Williams-Bolar lives in a housing project in Akron, Ohio.   Her father lives in the Copley-Fairlawn district nearby, considered a safer school district for children.  So Ms. Williams-Bolar fudged the residency forms and sent her two children to the school in her dad’s district. 

She was found out and prosecuted.  She received two concurrent five-year terms.  The sentences were suspended by the Judge, but Ms. Williams-Bolar now lives the rest of her life as a convicted felon, with all that that entails.  Because she wanted her kids to get a better education. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

crime education home-us