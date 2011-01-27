Send Her To The Crossbar Motel

Kel

ley Williams-Bolar lives in a housing project in Akron, Ohio. Her father lives in the Copley-Fairlawn district nearby, considered a safer school district for children. So Ms. Williams-Bolar fudged the residency forms and sent her two children to the school in her dad’s district.



She was found out and prosecuted. She received two concurrent five-year terms. The sentences were suspended by the Judge, but Ms. Williams-Bolar now lives the rest of her life as a convicted felon, with all that that entails. Because she wanted her kids to get a better education.

