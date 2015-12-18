You can now buy a t-shirt with Jeff Bezos' epic Twitter smackdown of Donald Trump

Earlier this month Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos suggested sending Donald Trump to space after the Republican presidential hopeful ranted against him on Twitter, and you can now buy a T-shirt commemorating the spat.

In a string of tweets, Trump called Bezos’ ownership of The Washington Post a tax “scam” (though economic experts agreed that his argument made no sense), which prompted Bezos, who also owns rocket company Blue Origin, to fire off a tweet of his own:

Finally trashed by @realDonaldTrump. Will still reserve him a seat on the Blue Origin rocket. #sendDonaldtospace https://t.co/9OypFoxZk3

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 7, 2015

Those who rallied around the with the idea can now buy a T-shirt with the phrase “#SendDonaldToSpace” on it from — where else? — Amazon.

The company selling the shirt — “Silly Topic Tees” — only has the one product and nothing else for sale, leading us to believe that the budding entrepreneur in question isn’t the average Amazon salesperson.

Next up, we’re hoping for a tee commemorating the epic sass directed at Bezos from SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

