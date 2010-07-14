Senators Ask If BP Arranged Release Of Lockerbie Bomber In Exchange For Libya Oil Contract

Photo: Wikipedia

As BP commences drilling off Libya’s coast, the American lynch mob is rallying again.



Senators Frank Lautenberg, Robert Menendez, Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have suggested BP got this lucrative contract in exchange for arranging to free the Lockerbie bomber.

Bloomberg:

BP, under political pressure to stop and clean up the worst oil spill in U.S. history, signed an exploration agreement with Libya’s National Oil Corp. in May 2007 during a visit by then U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair. Four U.S. senators yesterday asked Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to investigate whether BP helped secure the release of Lockerbie bomber Abdelbaset al- Megrahi from a Scottish jail to facilitate the drilling deal.

“Evidence in the Deepwater Horizon disaster seems to suggest that BP would put profit ahead of people,” Senators Frank Lautenberg and Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York wrote in the letter. “The question we now have to answer is, was this corporation willing to trade justice in the murder of 270 innocent people for oil profits?”

On the other hand, it’s not surprising BP would have a finger in Libya. The African country is one of 10 Great Oil Bounties Of The Future –>

