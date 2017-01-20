2 Senators say they will push for an investigation into whether Trump advisor Scaramucci violated Russia sanctions

OneWire Anthony Scaramucci

During a confirmation hearing for Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin, Sen. Ben Cardin said that he would push for an investigation into President-elect Donald Trump’s adviser Anthony Scaramucci for possible violations of sanctions against Russia.

Cardin told Mnuchin that he plans to send a letter from Sen. Mark Warner and himself to the Treasury asking for an investigation into Scaramucci and his fund.

Cardin first asked if Mnuchin if he was committed to upholding the sanctions against Russia, which the Treasury said he was “100%” in favour of. Cardin then asked about Scaramucci.

“Senator Warner and I are going to be sending you a letter if you are confirmed to investigate the allegations that Mr. Scaramucci, who was recently named as the White House director of engagement and intergovernmental affairs and senior adviser to the president, may very well have violated the sanctions against Russia in his dealings,” said Cardin.

Mnuchin said that he would “properly investigate” any letter sent to his office regarding the sanctions.

Business Insider has reached out to a spokesman for Scaramucci, and will update if there is a response.

It appears that Cardin is referring to a discussion, reported by Bloomberg News, between Scaramucci and the head of a Russian sovereign wealth fund that was sanctioned in 2015 by the US government.

According to Bloomberg, Scaramucci and the fund’s director Kirill Dmitriev, spoke about possible co-investment opportunities. Bloomberg reported that the meeting took place at the World Economic Forum conference in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday and was confirmed by Scaramucci.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Scaramucci said he has known Dmitriev for a while and was unsure if he could continue to contact the Russian investor once he got into the administration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.