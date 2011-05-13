Senators See Bin Laden Photos That Sound Pretty Disgusting

CIA Headquarters at Langley

Members of Congress received invitations earlier this week to view photos of Osama Bin Laden’s body and have been in-and-out of CIA headquarters at Langley all day.Of course, most that viewed the pictures called them grisly and best kept under lock and key, but a report in the Atlantic Wire shows the feeling is not unanimous.



Rep. Doug Lamborn … agreed with Sen. James Inhofe that some of the photos taken of bin Laden’s body aboard the USS Vinson are suitable for release. Shortly after leaving CIA headquarters … Inhofe [said] …, “It’s much more reasonable to show the public these photos.”

All told, Inhofe said he was shown 15 photos. 12 were taken at the Abottobad compound immediately after Bin Laden was shot and show a massive head wound in the ear and the eye.

“The brains were coming out of his socket,” Inhofe said.

The remaining three photographs, however, showed Bin Laden after he had been prepped for burial on board the ship. It was these photos Inhofe was referring to.

Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado, had this to say after viewing the images:

It brought me closure … I believe the Administration should consider releasing the least graphic of the photos because it could bring closure for the victims’ families, and for all Americans.

