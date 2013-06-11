US Senators: Edward Snowden Committed An "Act Of Treason"

There was some confusion on Twitter this evening: Was it Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) who called Edward Snowden’s leaks about the National Security Agency an “act of treason,” or was it Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.)?



The answer: It was both.

Sen. Feinstein just told reporters that she won’t call Snowden a whistleblower. “what he did was an act of treason” — KateNocera (@KateNocera) June 10, 2013

Sen. Bill Nelson on Snowden: “This is not a whistleblower.” Says what he did is “act of treason.” — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 10, 2013

There is a big disconnect here between the media, which has been broadly sympathetic to the Snowden leaks, and elected officials.

Many of the latter do not seem to feel any need to nod to the idea that it is useful for the public to know about the NSA’s broad collection of phone records or its links with technology companies.

