LIVE: Lead House manager Adam Schiff uses Trump's own defence against him

Associated Press In this image from video, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

The Senate on Wednesday began a 16-hour period of submitting written questions in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

This comes after six marathon days of opening arguments from House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors in the trial, and Trump’s defence team.

The question-and-answer session will be split into two eight-hour days and will likely be pivotal in helping Republican senators decide whether to join Democrats in voting to call additional witnesses to testify.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Both charges related to his efforts to coerce Ukraine into launching politically motivated investigations targeting former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 Democratic frontrunner, his son Hunter, and the Democratic Party as a whole.

While doing so, the president withheld $US391 million in vital military aid to Ukraine, as well as a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought and still hasn’t gotten.

On Monday and Tuesday, Trump’s defence team said the Senate didn’t need to subpoena John Bolton, the former national security adviser, to testify in the trial after a leak of his unpublished book manuscript threw a wrench into their defence strategy.

The New York Times reported on the manuscript Sunday night, in which Bolton wrote that Trump personally told him he would withhold Ukraine’s military aid until Zelensky agreed to deliver politically motivated investigations targeting the Bidens.

On Tuesday evening, multiple outlets reported that McConnell emerged from a closed-door meeting with Senate Republicans without the necessary votes to block witnesses. Senators must approve witnesses with a 51-vote majority, meaning four Republicans would need to side with Democrats to call Bolton.

Lead House manager Adam Schiff replays Trump lawyers’ own comments to prove why the Senate should subpoena John Bolton

Screenshot via C-SPAN Pat Cipollone

As he continued explaining why the Senate needed to hear testimony from Bolton himself, Schiff played several clips of the president’s lawyers saying they hadn’t gotten all the facts from the House impeachment inquiry.

The first clip featured White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who’s leading Trump’s defence team. “House managers’ … goal should be to give you all the facts,” Cipollone said. “Ask yourself, given the facts you heard today that they didn’t tell you, who doesn’t want to talk about the facts? Impeachment shouldn’t be a shell game. They should give you the facts.”

The second clip featured Cipollone’s deputy, Michael Purpura.

“And once again, not a single witness in the House record … provided any firsthand evidence that the president ever linked a presidential meeting to any investigations,” Purpura said. “Anyone who spoke with the president said that the president made clear that there was no linkage between security assistance and investigations.”

Purpura’s statements were misleading – Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, publicly confirmed that Trump held Ukraine’s military aid in part because he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation looking into a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

Lead House manager Adam Schiff turns Trump’s lawyers’ own argument against them

Screenshot via C-SPAN 2/Senate TV

Schiff also addressed the first question that GOP Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney asked the president’s defence team regarding a scenario in which Trump had several motives, in both his personal interest and the public interest, in withholding Ukraine’s military aid.

Trump’s lawyers said that if Trump had a “mixed motive” in withholding aid, that was even more reason that the House’s articles of impeachment were invalid.

But Schiff noted that “if any part of the president’s motivation was a corrupt motive – it was a causal factor in the action to freeze the aid or withhold the meeting – that is enough to convict him,” Schiff said. “It would be enough to convict under criminal law.”

He added that if senators have any questions about Trump’s motivation, however, that “makes it all the more essential to call the man who spoke directly with the president, that the president confided in and said he was holding up this aid because he wanted Ukraine to conduct these political investigations that would help him in the next election.”

Here, Schiff was referring to Bolton, who claims the president personally told him he would not release Ukraine’s aid until the country launched the politically tilted investigations he wanted.

“If you have any question about whether it was a fact, the factor, a quarter of the factor, all of the factor, there is a witness a subpoena away who can answer that question,” Schiff said.

John Bolton looms large over Trump’s trial in the wake of his bombshell book revelation

Andrew Harnik/AP John Bolton

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer asked the following question to House impeachment managers: “John R. Bolton’s forthcoming book states that the president wanted to continue withholding $US391 million in military aid to Ukraine until Ukraine announced investigations into his top political rival and the debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election. Is there a way for the Senate to render a fully informed verdict in this case without hearing the testimony of Bolton, Mulvaney, and the other key eyewitnesses or without seeing the relevant documentary evidence?”

Here’s what prosecutors said: “The short answer to that question is no,” lead House manager Adam Schiff said. There’s “no way to have a fair trial without witnesses, especially one who is as plainly relevant” as Bolton.

The former national security adviser “goes to the heart of the most serious and egregious of the president’s misconduct” and has “volunteered to come and testify.”

“To turn him away, to look the other way, I think, is deeply at oddes with being an impartial juror,” Schiff added.

Key Republican Sen. Cory Gardner announces he’ll vote against calling new witnesses

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a weekly, closed-door strategy session, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Gardner, the most vulnerable Senate Republican, was closely watched as being a potential “yes” vote on calling witnesses.

He threw cold water on that on Wednesday, telling reporters, “I do not believe we need to hear from an 18th witness.”

GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney kick off the questioning

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The first question came from Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney – all of whom are key swing votes in the question of whether to call more witnesses in Trump’s trial. The question was posed to the president’s defence team.

Here’s the question: “If President Trump had more than one motive for his alleged conduct, such as the pursuit of personal political advantage, rooting our corruption, and the promotion of national interest, how should the Senate consider more than one motive in its assessment of Article 1?” (The first article of impeachment charges Trump with abuse of power).

Here’s what Trump’s defence said: Deputy White House counsel Patrick Philbin took the lead on answering this question and said there were “two layers” to the defence’s response. The first is that “abuse of power” in and of itself is not an impeachable offence and is therefore “constitutionally ineffective.”

The second is that a mixed motive – meaning if the president carried out his actions out of personal interest as well as public interest – “it follows even more clearly” that there cannot “possibly” be a basis for impeaching Trump.

Philbin pointed to the House Judiciary Committee’s report on Trump’s impeachment, which said the standard House Democrats set for themselves was to show the investigations he asked for were “sham” and “bogus” investigations that served no public purpose.

But, Philbin said, Democrats themselves discussed the Bidens during the impeachment inquiry, which in the defence’s view demonstrated that there was some evidence that Trump was acting in the public or national interest.

“And if there’s anything that shows a possible public interest motive … that destroys their case,” Philbin said. “So once you’re into mixed motive land, it’s clear that their case failed. It can’t possibly be an impeachable offence at all.”

Chief Justice John Roberts asks that prosecutors and defence lawyers limit answers to questions to five minutes each

AP Photo/Steve Helber Rep. Adam Schiff

