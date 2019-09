The Ottawa Senators evened their series with the NY Rangers 2-2 last night with an overtime win at home.



The winning goal came from Kyle Turris — who whipped a wrist shot through a defenseman’s legs and over Henrik Lundqvist’s glove-hand shoulder.

Game 5 is Saturday at Madison Square Garden:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.