Senators will only be able to eat candy, drink milk and water during Trump's impeachment trial

Mark Wilson/Getty Images President Donald Trump pauses during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Building December 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. The president was expected to outline a new strategy for U.S. foreign policy through the release of the periodic National Security Strategy, a document that aims to outline major national security concerns and the administration’s plans to deal with them.

Food and drink are prohibited on the Senate floor under the chamber’s rules, which could present a challenge to senators during the long days of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The only exceptions are water, milk, and candy.

Since 1965, senators have upheld a tradition of stashing candy in a desk on the Republican side of the Senate floor. This could come in handy during the trial.

The exact timeline for the trial is still up in the air but under the proposed rules the senators could be stuck in the chamber for up to eight hours at a time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Senate has imposed strict rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, including barring iPhones and prohibiting talking or standing.

On top of the procedures specifically implemented for the trial, senators will continue to abide by longstanding Senate rules prohibiting food and drink on the floor.

Under these rules, only water and milk are permitted. Water is served to senators by pages, and they have the option of still or sparkling.

Milk is also allowed via a precedent that dates back to 1966. Riddick’s Senate Procedure states: “Senate rules do not prohibit a Senator from sipping milk during his speech.”

The rules do not specify if nondairy milk is permitted.

Though food is not allowed on the Senate floor, an exception has long been granted to the so-called “candy desk.”

In 1965, GOP Sen George Murphy of California began the practice of keeping a stash of candy in a desk on the Republican side of the Senate floor. Murphy shared the candy with his colleagues, and subsequent senators have carried on the tradition.

The "candy desk" has been a Senate floor tradition since 1965. #NationalCandyDay https://t.co/m5T48n7QY4 pic.twitter.com/Kedf2MgLPq — Architect of the Capitol (@uscapitol) November 4, 2015

Learn about the senator behind the Candy Desk on the #Senate floor https://t.co/KNgR2mPBNM pic.twitter.com/MTPE4zriJ3 — U.S. Senate History (@SenateHistory) August 22, 2016

Today, candy desk duties fall upon Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

A Toomey spokesperson told Laura Olson of The Morning Call that the desk is currently stocked with Hershey’s bars with almonds, Rolo caramels, Milky Ways, 3 Musketeers bars, Palmer Peanut Butter Cups, and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

The rules for the trial were still being debated on Tuesday, leaving the exact timeline up in the air. But under the proposed rules the senators could be stuck in the chamber for up to eight hours at a time. It’s unclear how long or frequent breaks during the trial will be. Bathroom breaks are permitted but only via an adjoining cloakroom, USA Today reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.