Four Senators Are About To Propose The Immigration Bill Of Silicon Valley's Dreams

A bipartisan group of four senators are unveiling a bill this morning that will make Silicon Valley very happy, The Hill reports.



The Immigration Innovation Act, if passed, would nearly double the number of H-1B visas made available to highly skilled foreign workers. It would also let foreign students at U.S. institutions apply for green cards while on their student visas.

Already, Microsoft has come out in support of the plan.

“As with any proposal, we look forward to seeing the details of the legislation,” Microsoft General Counsel Brad Smith said in a statement. “Microsoft strongly supports efforts to permanently reform our high-skilled immigration system and enact broad immigration reform in 2013.”

