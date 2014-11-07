Listen To One Senator's Explosive Reaction To The Republican Landslide

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was unquestionably thrilled when her party dominated in Tuesday’s elections.

Murkowski, who is in line to become the next chair of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources due to the Republican landslide, reportedly lifted up a chair over her head and yelled a pun about her new leadership position.

“I am the chairmaaaaaaaaaaan!” she screamed in the hotel ballroom where an election night party was being held.

Listen below, audio via NPR:

Nat Herz, an Alaska Dispatch News reporter, also shared a photo of the occasion:

