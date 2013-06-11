The Fight To Ban Junk Food Commercials On Nickelodeon Rages On [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Now senators have joined the fight to get Nickelodeon to stop airing ads for junk foods aimed at kids. The centre for Science in the Public Interest and more than 80 have been after this for a while with little success. The groups took out an ad, depicting a wanted Spongebob Squarepants, about the matter in The Hollywood Reporter in March.

McDonald Japan’s Mega Potato menu item seems to have worked. The Wall Street journal reports that french fry consumption in the country has gone up.

Advertising bigwigs tell Digiday if they think that Cannes is worth all the fuss.

The NBA will now put ads on courts and backboards.

Ad Age looks at the eight-year evolution of Dove’s “Real Beauty” viral campaign.

One in every three Americans now owns a tablet.

Miller Lite picked Interpublic’s Casanova Pedrill to handle its Hispanic marketing. The beer vendor previously worked with Lopez Negrete Communications on those duties.

JELL-O and CP+B bring you “Jigglevision.”

