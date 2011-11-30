Senators Are Battling It Out Over That Secret Bill Granting The Military New Powers

Photo: Getty

I’ve written my share of contentious posts, but yesterday’s piece on the new National defence Authorization Act (NDAA) drew more ire from readers than anything else before.You can read that post here, but it also drew a lot of email from concerned U.S. citizens wondering what the hell was up with the country, and offering updates on the bill’s progress.



Josiah Ryan at The Hill put up a short piece late this morning that outlines the battle from one of the legislation’s opponents, Rand Paul (R. – KY.) and one of its authors, John McCain, (R. – Ariz.).

Paul argues that the amendment, “puts every single American at risk” and says that if the amendment passes, “the terrorists have won.”

“Should we err today and remove some of the most important checks on state power in the name of fighting terrorism, well then the terrorists have won,” Paul said. “[D]etaining American citizens without a court trial is not American.”

The Hill reports McCain, the senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, “hurried” to defend against the attack and said:

“Facts are stubborn things. If the senator from Kentucky wants to have a situation prevail where people who are released go back into the fight to kill Americans he is entitled to his opinion.”

Paul responded by saying he was not suggesting Guantanamo Bay prisoners be released, but that “[He is] simply arguing that particularly American citizens should not be sent to a foreign prison without due process.”

McCain finished by mentioning Paul simply had no idea the massive threat posed to the U.S. by terrorists.

“An individual, no matter who they are, if they pose a threat to the security of the United States of America, should not be allowed to continue that threat,” McCain said. ” We need to take every step necessary to prevent that from happening, that’s for the safety and security of the men and women who are out there risking their lives … in our armed services.”

