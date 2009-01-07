Senator: Yes, States Will Get Bailouts, Too

Governors and mayors have been begging for a slice of the bailout pie, and more and more it looks like their wishes will be answered. On CNBC, Senator Kent Conrad was asked about the difficulty states have been having raising money, what will be done:



CNBC: SENATOR, I HAVE A QUESTION. I MEAN, FROM THE FEDERAL PERSPECTIVE,

THE POSITIVE IS THAT YOU HAVE HISTORICALLY LOW COST DEBT COMING IN. ON

THE OTHER HAND, TO HELP STIMULATE THE ECONOMY. ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU

HAVE A WHOLE SET OF STATE AND MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENTS THAT ARE ALSO

SUFFERING DURING THIS ECONOMIC CRISIS, WHICH ARE UNFORTUNATELY, HAVE NOT

BEEN ABLE TO GET ACCESS TO THE DEBT MARKET. SOME HAVE BEEN ABLE — OR

GET ACCESS AT VERY HIGH COST. WHAT LEGISLATIVE ACTIONS ARE BEING

CONTEMPLATED TO TRY TO ADJUST THE FINANCING PROBLEMS THAT THE STATE AND

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS ARE HAVING TO ACCESS DEBT MARKETS?

CONRAD: THAT IS AN EXCELLENT QUESTION. WHAT WE’RE GOING TO DO IN THIS

PACKAGE IS PROVIDE SUBSTANTIAL RELIEF TO STATE GOVERNMENTS, BECAUSE IT

MAKES NO SENSE WHY WE ARE EXPANDING OUR EFFORTS HERE IN ORDER TO LIFT

THE ECONOMY TO INCREASE AGGREGATE DEMAND THAT THEY ARE CUTTING BACK ON

THEIR ROAD PROGRAMS AND THEIR BRIDGE PROGRAMS ON THEIR INFRASTRUCTURE

PROGRAMS, SO THERE WILL BE SUBSTANTIAL ASSISTANCE THAT GOES DIRECTLY TO

THE STATES.

His point makes sense. It’s hardly stimulative to spend money on highways and bridges if it just replaces the bridge and road money spent by the states. That being said, states will probably spend this money not on infrastructure but on more basic costs, like healthcare expenditures and salaries for state employees. New York Senator Chuck Schumer has already confirmed that $5 billion in stimulus money for the state will just go to defray Medicaid costs.

See Also:

The Ultimaite Bailout: Why Nationalized Healthcare Is Coming

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.