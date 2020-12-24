Elizabeth Warren introduces bill that would provide free COVID testing for schools, daycares, churches, jails, and more

Reuters Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to supporters in Monterey Park, California

Senator Elizabeth Warren has brought forth legislation for free mass coronavirus testing for essential workers and those incarcerated.

The bill would also require protections for those who are hired as a result of the bill.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced legislation that would allow teachers, students, and others who are likely to be exposed to the virus to receive free coronavirus tests.

The Expanding COVID-19 Testing Capacity Act of 2020 would “require the federal government to manufacture and distribute COVID-19 diagnostic tests to community centres, congregate care settings, schools, and childcare facilities, religious centres, prisons and jails, businesses that employ essential workers.”

This mass testing could help curb outbreaks from both religious facilities and jails, which have been linked to superspreader events. A recent report by the Associated Press and The Marshall Project says one-in-five prisoners had COVID-19 at some point this year.

“Even as vaccine distribution begins, testing will remain a critical tool in reducing rates of COVID-19 infections,” Senator Warren said in the same statement. “High-quality and frequent COVID-19 testing should be easily available to all Americans, and this is why I’m glad to be introducing legislation to ensure that our nation has expanded access to federally funded testing.”

This legislation would also allocate another $US25 billion in state, local, territorial, and tribal testing systems amd ensure those who are hired as a result of the bill get a $US15 minimum wage and overtime pay.

The entire proposal can be found here.

There is currently no legislation in place that covers mass testing, but teachers and essential workers are next in line to get the vaccine.

