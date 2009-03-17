Senator Urges AIG Execs To Commit Suicide

This is the ultimate way to end AIG’s rough day.



First they got chastised by the media. Then the President went after them. Then Andrew Cuomo did. Then a Congressmen proposed a special marginal tax rate just for AIG bonus takers.

And now, reports Fox News, Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa says AIG execs should follow “the Japanese example” by publicly apologizing and “do one of two things: resign or commit suicide.”

We wonder, Mr. Grassley, would you say that the people in finance who have committed suicide after their businesses collapsed did the honorable thing?

Maybe it’s time everyone just took a deep breath on this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.