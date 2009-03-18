Senator Says Paulson And Geithner To Blame For AIG

Kentucky Senator Jim Bunning bashed Ben Bernanke, Tim Geithner and Hank Paulson during his weekly conference call with Kentucky reporters today.

“If I see one more puff piece on Ben Bernanke — ugggh,” the Kentucky senator said, groaning with disgust at the Fed chair’s 60 Minutes piece. “Well what do you expect out of 60 minutes and CBS news? When somebody’s in trouble, they prop ’em up.”

Bunning, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, also added that both former Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson and his successor, Tim Geithner and his predecessor, should be held accountable for the poor management of aid to AIG, according to The Hill.

Bunning, a top target of Democrats, is thought to face a tough re-election fight in 2010 and has been positioning himself as an opponent of the bailouts. He was the most vocal critic of the Bear Stearns bailout.

