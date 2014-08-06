Senator Ricky Muir Just Fired Another Senior Staffer, This Time For Taking A Sickie

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Motorists party Senator Ricky Muir has dismissed yet another of his senior advisers, Peter Breen, after the former NSW MP took a sick day to attended the Byron Bay Writer’s Festival.

Breen – who took last Thursday off in order to have a skin cancer removed from his face – is the second staff member to be sacked in less than a week,SMH reported.

The day after his surgery, Breen reportedly flew to Byron Bay to attend the exclusive literary event.

“Mr Breen advised he was too ill to work on Friday. He subsequently used Friday to travel to and attend a festival more than 700km from Sydney,” Muir said in a statement on Tuesday.

Breen’s termination was also in response to a leaked incident report which alleged sexism, racism and bullying against Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party founder Keith Littler.

Muir fired his chief of staff Glenn Druery in an email last Thursday for “not getting along with other staff”.

Meanwhile, the antics and demands of Australia’s newest senators continues.

Palmer United Party Senator Jacqui Lambie has requested additional funds for Tasmania’s mushroom growers and bumble bee farmers, in return for her support of Joe Hockey’s budget.

More at SMH.

