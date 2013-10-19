Senator Rand Paul's Son Cited For Underage Drinking At A Kentucky Racetrack

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky authorities say they have cited U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s 20-year-old son on alcohol possession by a minor at a Kentucky racetrack.

Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control spokesman Dick Brown says agents cited William Hilton Paul on Friday during a “targeted enforcement detail” at Keeneland in Lexington.

Brown told the Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/16VTQ8S ) that William Paul can pay a $US25 fine and court costs in advance or appear in court Nov. 15 to answer the citation. Paul is a full-time student at the University of Kentucky,

William Paul also faced alcohol-related charges in North Carolina this year, but they were dismissed in a deferred prosecution program.

Rand Paul spokeswoman Moira Bagley had no comment on the latest citation.

Keeneland spokeswoman Amy Gregory also declined to comment.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

