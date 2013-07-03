Senator Mitch McConnell Unleashes Weird Autotuned Attack Ad Against Democratic Competitor

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has Democratic competition for his seat in 2014, and he’s not happy about it.



The Senate Minority Leader’s YouTube channel released a video Tuesday attacking Kentucky Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes (D) with a series of criticisms that all rhyme with Grimes, including “Not Ready For Prime Time” and “Sticks To Party Lines.”

The whole thing is aggressively autotuned and features footage of Grimes’ head photoshopped onto Ellen Degeneres’s body, dancing next to President Barack Obama.

Grimes announced her candidacy Monday, and she’ll likely be significantly outspent by McConnell, who has already raised $13 million for 2014, according to U.S. News and World Report.

But this ad doesn’t really look like the work of a well-resourced campaign. It’s more like an iMovie project.

See the ad below:

