MITCH McCONNELL: Biden is better at this key skill than President Obama

During an interview with Business Insider to promote his new memoir “The Long Game,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell laid out why he prefers to negotiate deals with Vice President Biden rather than President Obama.

Dubbing the president “Professor Obama,” the senior Republican from Kentucky explained that he’s often put off by what he describes as Obama’s tendency to talk about his own views rather than listen to the other side.

Produced by Arielle Berger and Brett LoGiurato. Camera by Graham Flanagan.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.