Senator Mark Kirk Suffered A Stroke, Went Into Surgery This Morning

Photo: Senator Mark Kirk’s website

Illinois Senator Mark Kirk’s office released a statement, saying that the Senator had a stroke and was due for surgery today. Here is how it reads: “On Saturday, Senator Kirk checked himself into Lake Forest Hospital, where doctors discovered a carotid artery dissection in the right side of his neck,” his office said in a statement.



“He was transferred to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where further tests revealed that he had suffered an ischemic stroke,” it said. “Early this morning, the senator underwent surgery to relieve swelling around his brain stemming from the stroke. The surgery was successful.

“Due to his young age, good health and the nature of the stroke, doctors are very confident in the Senator’s recovery over the weeks ahead.”

The Republican legislator is Illinois’ junior Senator. We’ll update you on Kirk’s condition as we we discover more details.

