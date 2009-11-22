Senator: Let's Tax The Rich To Pay For The Afghanistan Quagmire

Dear rich people: Here’s another burden you’ll be expected to shoulder.



Bloomberg: Higher-income Americans should be taxed to pay for more troops sent to Afghanistan and NATO should provide half of the new soldiers, said Carl Levin, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

An “additional income tax to the upper brackets, folks earning more than $200,000 or $250,000” a year, could fund more troops, Levin, a Michigan Democrat, said in an interview for Bloomberg Television’s “Political Capital With Al Hunt,” airing this weekend.

It’s certainly politically expedient to say the rich should be taxed for this and that, though obviously this only goes so far.

Fortunately for Uncle Sam, we suppose, the rich aren’t going to be leaving the country anytime soon, like they have in states (California, NY), that have tried the same strategy.

Really, we should just hope that ABC got it right when it said Obama would cut losses in Afghanistan — a report, that the administration has, so far, denied.

