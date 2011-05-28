Three-Term Senator Judd Gregg Just Got Hired By Goldman Sachs

Three-term Senator Judd Gregg is the latest Washington DC operative to decamp to Goldman Sachs.



The bank announced today that the former Senator from New Hampshire has been tapped as an international advisor to the firm.

He’s part of a team of 17 international advisors that offers strategic advice to the firm and its clients.

According to the press release,

“Judd Gregg’s experience and insight will contribute significantly to our firm and our continuing focus on supporting economic growth,” said Lloyd C. Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Senator Gregg was the ranking Republican member on the Appropriations; Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs; and Health, Education, labour and Pensions committees. Prior to joining the U.S. Senate, he served two terms as governor of New Hampshire and four terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

He holds a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Columbia University.

“A strong financial sector is critical to our nation and one of the key engines of job creation in our country,” Senator Gregg said. “I hope that I can bring to Goldman Sachs some ideas and perspectives that will help the firm continue to be a leader in supporting its clients in their pursuit of the capital, credit and advice they need to be successful.

