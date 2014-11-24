Senator Jacqui Lambie Might Leave The Palmer United Party Today

Picture: Getty Images

Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie is poised to reveal whether she will continue as a member of the Palmer United Party (PUP) or break off from the faction and run as an independent in the Upper House.

As Lambie contemplates her political future, PUP leader Clive Palmer sent a letter to members accusing her of using party money to visit veterans’ groups earlier this year while supporting the Australian Defence Veterans Party, or as he called it, the “Lambie Party”, the Mercury reported.

“Senator Lambie and her cohorts have never seen active military service and they just seek to use the veterans to gain political support,” he said in the letter.

Palmer also accused his former deputy leader of further “deception”, claiming she prompted internal party conflict and has been lying to the media in order to bolster her public profile.

“She continues to act dishonestly and lie about me and other party members to gain media attention,” he said.

According to her chief-of-staff Rob Messenger, Lambie is expected to make an announcement regarding her political future later today after “consulting with family, friends and Tasmanian barrister Glynn Williams”.

