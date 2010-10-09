Senator Harry Reid Calls On Total Foreclosure Halt In All 50 States

Senator Harry Reid has now called for a total halt to foreclosures in all 50 states, according to CNBC.



Yesterday he called for a halt in Nevada, but it makes sense to make this a national issue.

We don’t think he’ll be the last one to make this call, and in fact it won’t even be that controversial when it happens, because the banks are doing it themselves voluntarily at this point.

This mess is just getting started.

