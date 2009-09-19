Senator Dodd Pushing Bill To End Overdrafts

This is probably the perfect election-year law to push. It’s easy to understand (for voters) and attacks something that everyone hates:



Bloomberg: Senate Banking Committee Chairman Christopher Dodd said he will propose legislation to regulate overdraft fees that may reach $38 billion this year.

Dodd’s bill would require customers to “opt-in” to banks’ overdraft protection programs, prohibiting lenders from automatically enrolling their customers in the plans, according to a statement today.

It’s esimtated that overdraft fees account for some $39 billion in banking industry revenue, so we’re talking about a legitimate golden goose he’s going after.

We’re eager to see what Peter Schiff and Linda McMahon have to say about this one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.