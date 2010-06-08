Senator: Deepwater Well Integrity May Be Shot, Meaning Oil Could Be Leaking Straight Up From The Seabed

This may be the real nightmare scenario in the Gulf. Some have speculated that the inner integrity of the Deepwater well could be blown (not just the top) and that oil could be leaking out from the side, making it hard to imagine how you might go about plugging the thing.



On MSNBC today, Senator Bill Nelson said he’d heard such report, and is looking into such things. Let’s hope not. The following clip comes from FireDogLake.



