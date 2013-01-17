Senator Chuck Grassley Has An Excellent Suggestion For BloombergTV

Joe Weisenthal

We couldn’t agree more with Senator Chuck Grassley’s tweet.

These days Bloomberg TV looks like your fairly typical cable news operation, with a lot of space devoted to video, and a little space around the side devoted to tickers.

It looks like this.

But it used to be WAY more nerdy.

It used to just have a little bit of space devoted to the people, and A LOT devoted to the tickers.

So for people who want to see a corn quote, it was really cool.

