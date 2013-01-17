Senator Chuck Grassley Has An Excellent Suggestion For BloombergTV

We couldn’t agree more with Senator Chuck Grassley’s tweet.
Message to Bloomberg TV. Go back to previous format 4 finance reporting I had wait 7min to get corn price previously just few seconds
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) January 16, 2013
These days Bloomberg TV looks like your fairly typical cable news operation, with a lot of space devoted to video, and a little space around the side devoted to tickers.
It looks like this.
But it used to be WAY more nerdy.
It used to just have a little bit of space devoted to the people, and A LOT devoted to the tickers.
So for people who want to see a corn quote, it was really cool.
Photo: YouTube
