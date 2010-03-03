Senator Calls For Ban On Japanese Car Imports

As if the Japanese didn’t already suspect that our new found zealoutry about car safety wasn’t just protectionism in disguise, now it’s been made perfectly clear.



Nebraska Senator Mike Johanns (R) says the US should look into banning Japanese car imports until all the safety issues have been worked out.

Johanns, who as USA Today notes used to be the Agriculture Secretary during the beef import ban, likened such a move to restricting tainted meat from foreign countries.

But says Johanns: “I’m as free-trade as anybody here.”

Yeah, sure.

