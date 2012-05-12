Republican Senator Calls For JPMorgan Hearings

Might this JP Morgan $2 billion trading loss fiasco land on Capitol Hill?



Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) has announced that he is seeking a Senate Banking Committee hearing into the JP Morgan blunder, according to MarketWatch. Corker is a member of the Senate Banking Committee and sent a letter to the committee chair Sen. Tim Johnson (D-SD) about his concerns over whether taxpayers are protected from JPM’s losses.

A number of politicians have voiced their outrage at JPM’s losses since it was announced yesterday evening.

Here’s a copy of the letter—

Photo: www.corker.senate.gov

