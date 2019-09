This has to be one of the most tense moments in a hearing about clean energy that’s ever taken place. Watch Black Chamber of Commerce CEO Harry Alford freak out when Senator Barbara Boxer tries using statements from the NAACP and the 100 Black Men of Atlanta in debating with him. (via Hot Air)



