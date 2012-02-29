Senator And Co-Chair Of Obama Reelection Campaign Says Gay Marriage Equality Should Be Added To Democratic Party Platform

Photo: www.shaheen.senate.gov

Amidst the flurry of state legislatures voting to legalise same-sex marriages, New Hampshire senator Jeanne Shaheen is now asking the Democratic Party to include an endorsement of marriage equality in its official party platform.Shaheen implored the party Tuesday saying it needs to “stand up for the rights of same-sex couples and their families,” according to the Huffington Post.



“I call on the Democratic Platform Committee to affirm the freedom to marry in our party’s national convention platform this September,” she said in a statement. “Any Democratic statement of core beliefs about the importance of families must include all our families, gay and straight. Our party has a long tradition of leading the charge on important questions of justice.”

But the senator’s move may create some waves within the party considering that she also happens to be one of the co-chairs of President Obama’s national reelection committee. As you know, the president has yet to officially support same-sex marriage, though he has softened his stance on the issue.

In fact, the Democratic Party has never officially supported same-sex marriage though it has opposed measures against it. In 2008, the party opposed the defence of Marriage Act, and in 2004, it stood Republican efforts to ban same-sex marriage.

The effort to get the party platform to endorse same-sex marriage is coming largely from the LGBT group Freedom to Marry. Here is the text the group is hoping the platform will adopt:

“We support the full inclusion of all families in the life of our nation, with equal respect, responsibilities, and protections under the law, including the freedom to marry. Government has no business putting barriers in the path of people seeking to care for their family members, particularly in challenging economic times. We support the Respect for Marriage Act and the overturning of the federal so-called defence of Marriage Act, and oppose discriminatory constitutional amendments and other attempts to deny the freedom to marry to loving and committed same-sex couples.”

